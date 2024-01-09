Lost Snow Shoer Rescued On Pacific Crest Trail

The heaviest snow of the season, so far, in the Sierra, over the past weekend, also meant having to deploy Nevada County’s Search and Rescue team. Sheriff’s Department Public Information Officer Ashley Quadros says the focus was a 57-year-old Rocklin man who wanted to snow shoe on the Pacific Coast Trail on Donner Summit Saturday afternoon…

But Quadros says the man did have a cell phone that had good enough reception to allow him to call 9-1-1. He was advised by the department to say exactly where he was and not move from there, so he could be tracked by their GPS. She says one of their deputies, who is stationed in Truckee, but was off-duty at the time, managed to put together a 16-member team. They skied into the back country and found the man about two miles from where his adventure started. Although wet and cold, he had no other ill effects. He was given some food and water and a new jacket before being transported back to his vehicle. Quadros says the department was also recently awarded a grant from the Truckee Tahoe Airport District for an incident command vehicle. It’s been deployed twice in the last week since being put in service…

Quadros also reminds recreationists to not underestimate rapidly-changing mountain weather this time of year, including this week and next weekend.