Lot Of Interest But Still No Sale Of School Site

Posted: Apr. 10, 2018 6:06 AM PDT

A lot of interest is being expressed from a number of individuals and groups in buying the Pleasant Valley School site in Penn Valley. The school closed last year, in a budget and consolidation move from the Penn Valley Union Elementary School District. The district was unable to reach a sales agreement with the Western Gateway Recreation and Park District two months ago. School District Superintendent Tori England says they’re now talking to state and county agencies and non-profit groups…

Meanwhile, England says one of the most intriguing possibilities involves Penn Valley

England says Lake Wildwood was most impacted by the closure of the 17-acre Pleasant Valley School site. Penn Valley Church was destroyed by fire four years ago and had to move to a temporary location. England says the owner of the Holbrooke Hotel in Grass Valley, Ian Garfinkel, has also sent a letter of interest, but the site is not up for public sale at this time. No specific plans from anyone is available. England says any sales agreement is at least two months away.

