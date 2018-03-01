< Back to All News

Lot of Wood Burning For Heat In Nevada Co

Posted: Mar. 1, 2018 5:23 PM PST

While, nationwide, only about two-percent of households still rely on wood for heating, that’s not the case in many rural foothill counties in California. In Nevada County, it was 16-percent in 2016, according to the latest information from the Census Bureau. That ranks third in the state for counties with populations higher than 65-thousand. Local Air Pollution Control Specialist Sam Longmire says it’s over 40-percent in some smaller, rural north state counties. But he says the Northern Sierra Air Quality Management District does not impose indoor burning restrictions, unlike the more urban Sacramento region…

click to listen to Sam Longmire

Longmire says that doesn’t mean there’s no air pollution from burning wood. And he says there are ways for users to reduce it…

click to listen to Sam Longmire

Mendocino County has the highest wood burning rate for large counties, at 24-percent. Humboldt County is second, at 19-percent.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha