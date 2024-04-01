Lots Of Golden Ctr Fwy Ramp Closures Ahead

Motorists using the Golden Center Freeway, from Grass Valley to Nevada City, in the evening and overnight, will be finding various ramp closures this month, during the week. It’s part of a much larger project that Cal Trans calls the “Gold Nugget” project, that’s scheduled to be completed by the winter of 2025. Public Information Officer Jeremy Linder says there are 14 different on and offramps that will be closed from 6pm to 6am. For this week, that includes the eastbound onramp to the Freeway from Highway 20, at the Empire Street interchange…

The other locations this month are at Dorsey Drive, Brunswick and Gold Flat Roads, and Sacramento Street. Some are just eastbound ramps, some are only the westbound ramps. And Linder says work will never be done on two ramps in sequence, to further help alleviate traffic disruptions…

Linder says signs will be placed at ramps slated for work, along with dates and times. And for closer monitoring of closures, you can go to the Cal Trans District Three website.