In addition to the first Victorian Christmas Sunday in Nevada City, there are lots of other Holiday events this weekend. Cornish Christmas tonight in downtown Grass Valley. Last week, we told you about the Town Square Holiday Plaza and Tree Lighting event. That’s on Mill Street in Downtown Grass Valley tomorrow from 2 to 7pm, and also features a tree lighting. And the Auburn Lights parade is at 5:30 tomorrow night from downtown to the Gold Country Fairgrounds.

–gf