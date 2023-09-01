< Back to All News

Lots of Jobs at SNMH

Posted: Sep. 1, 2023 8:26 AM PDT

Even though its Friday going into the Labor Day weekend when workers enjoy a holiday on Monday, there are a number of opportunities for people looking for employment in Grass Valley. On the weekly news segment with Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital leadership, CEO Dr. Scott Neeley says there are a number of open positions at the hospital.

 

Dr. Neeley says that a number of positions require advance education or certification including nurses, surgical technicians and radiology technicians, but those are no the only jobs available.

 

Dr. Neeley says that the entry level positions are a starting point and the hospital provides incentives to continue a professional education.

 

The hospital provides employees with several thousand dollars a year for educational expenses to offset costs while working at the hospital. Dr. Neeley says working at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital has its own rewards as well as good pay and benefits.

 

The easiest way to find a listing of positions is to visit the website https://www.commonspirit.careers/

