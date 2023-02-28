< Back to All News

Lots of Snow Closures On Tuesday

Posted: Feb. 27, 2023 7:04 PM PST

With more significant snowfall in the forecast, all county schools are closed on Tuesday, February 28th. Also all county government facilities. But County Roads, Wastewater, and Sheriff’s patrol services will continue as usual. County staff impacted by their building closures will work remotely, where possible. That also means the Board of Supervisors will be meeting virtually, starting at 9am. You can watch the meeting on the county’s YouTube channel or Comcast Channel 17 in the Western County.

