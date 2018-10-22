< Back to All News

Lots Of Tickets School Bus Safety Operation

Posted: Oct. 22, 2018 5:59 PM PDT

This is National School Bus Safety Week. The Grass Valley Highway Patrol Office has nothing special planned. But Officer Mike Steele has the results of a special enforcement operation they conducted in and near four school zones, about a month ago. He says 29 motorists were stopped and 22 citations were handed out…

click to listen to Officer Steele

The operation focused on Williams Elementary and Lyman Gilmore Schools, Nevada Union High School, as well as Bell Hill Academy…

click to listen to Officer Steele

California law requires drivers in both directions to stop whenever a school bus has turned on its flashing red lights and stop-arm signal. Drivers are supposed to remain stopped and not pass the bus until the flashing red lights are off. The fine for a first offense is normally 150 dollars, with steeper amounts for multiple violations, along with possible license suspension. Students are about 70 times more likely to get to school safely when taking the bus instead of traveling by car, according to the National Traffic Safety Administration. California has not had a pupil passenger fatality since 1995.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha