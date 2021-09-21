Lots Of Trash Removed In Yuba River Cleanup

The 24th Annual Yuba River Cleanup wrapped up on Saturday, with the traditional one-day event returning from a one-year absence. There were also self-guided cleanups again this year, the previous seven days, with over 150 volunteers removing 26-hundred pounds of trash. And on Saturday, more than 250 volunteers participated in the community event across 13 sites. South Yuba River Citizens League Executive Director, Melinda Booth, says an additional 10-thousand pounds was collected…

Community cleanup sites included river crossings, dump sites on Tahoe National Forest land, and abandoned encampments. Mattresses, illegal mining equipment, and fire grates were found, along with countless pieces of so-called “micro trash”. Booth says that includes such things as stickers grocery stores attach to fruit, small plastic wrappings, and cigarette butts…

Visitation to the South Yuba River has surged even higher, since the pandemic restricted recreational and entertainment options last year. That further broadened regional awareness of the river.