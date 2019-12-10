< Back to All News

Lots Of Uncertainty In NID Customer Survey

Posted: Dec. 10, 2019 12:37 AM PST

While the Nevada Irrigation District has had its share of critics, a new survey shows most customers are unsure of the district’s performance regarding a number of issues. 63-percent say water quality is excellent. But 39-percent say they pay too much. 41-pecent say tap water is a good value, but 46-percent are unsure. 56-percent are also uncertain if the district works hard to keep rates low. Public Information Officer, Tomi Riley, says NID has made a great effort, even with recent weather-related financial setbacks…

click to listen to Tomi Riley

Meanwhile, Riley says customers show a greater faith in NID’s overall reliability, at 70-percent…

click to listen to Tomi Riley

50-percent approve of the job NID is doing, but 32-percent aren’t sure. 39-percent say NID operates transparently, but 43-percent aren’t sure or don’t say, and 62-percent are uncertain the district considers the best interest of its customers. Riley says NID plans to step up communication efforts, through e-mails and the media.

