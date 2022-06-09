Lots of Uncounted June Primary Ballots

The next June Primary elections vote update for Nevada County is expected to be out Friday afternoon, according to Clerk-Recorder Greg Diaz. And, as of Wednesday morning, he said they’d been deluged with over 16-thousand mail-in ballots on election day. So that meant they couldn’t be counted election night. Around 20-thousand were counted that night. There were only around five-thousand uncounted ballots for the Presidential election in November of 2020…

And although voter participation dropped below 50-percent, Diaz says it’s still the eighth-best rate of any county. He also points out that nine of the top ten counties participate in the Voters Choice Act, the all mail-in ballot system. Nevada County was one of the pilot counties in 2018. Meanwhile, Diaz also notes the voting climate appeared to be more normal, compared to the aftermath of the last Presidential election, when former President Trump sparked concerns about fraud and the fixing of results…

Meanwhile, Diaz predicts that at least half of the uncounted ballots will be tallied by Friday. He also says it’s rare that the outcomes of races change after election night. The vote canvass must be completed no later than 30 days after an election.