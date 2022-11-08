Lots To Consider On November Ballot

< Back to All News

It’s a busy ballot on election day for most Nevada County voters. That includes a new District Three Nevada County Supervisor to replace Dan Miller, who’s retiring. There are three candidates for two open seats on the Grass Valley City Council. The two local ballot measures being watched the most closely are Measure V, which would raise the countywide sales tax for fire safety and prevention efforts, along with Measure W in Nevada City, the historic district initiative. There are also six school districts with competitive races for seats on the Board of Trustees. Also two competitive fire protection district rates, among a number of special districts. Voters will also elect a new congressional representative to replace Doug Lamalfa, who has been mapped out of the county’s district. And then there are the statewide races. That includes for governor, where the county’s Republican state senator, Brian Dahle, is challenging incumbent Democrat Gavin Newsom. Brian’s wife, Megan, is expected to be elected to another term as the county’s Assembly representative. There are also seven state ballot propositions.

