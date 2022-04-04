Love Caravan Spreads Good Vibes

The Love Caravan sponsored by KVMR Community Radio Station was a nice contrast to the violence that erupted in Sacramento early Sunday morning.

The positive energy was filling the air as a group of between twenty and thirty vehicles gathered in the Madellyn Helling Library parking lot prior to a 12:30PM push off.

Station Manager Ali Lightfoot was thrilled with the event in only its second year.

The event took place on Valentine’s Day last year, but this year it was delayed a bit this year, and nobody seemed to mind.

The event did not have any official traffic control, so the caravan followed all traffic laws as it wound its way from the Rood Center, through Nevada City and parts of Grass Valley to end up at Prosperity Lanes Bowling Alley on Colfax Avenue.