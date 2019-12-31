< Back to All News

Love Train Ushers In 2020 at Miners Foundry

Posted: Dec. 31, 2019 7:07 AM PST

We’re down to just hours now before revelers ring in the year 2020, and several hundred Nevada County residents will be doing that this year at the Miners Foundry. Soul and rhythm and blues band Love Train will be headlining, after serving as the opening act for the New Year’s bash last year. Lead singer Jonathan Lyerly says it’s a six-piece band, including a horn section…

Listen to Jonathan Lyerly

Named after the O’Jays song, you’ll also hear music from artists such as Otis Redding, the Eisley Brothers, Earth Wind and Fire, and more. They’ll even have go-go dancers. Lyerly’s wife and bassist Karel Hendee says it will be quite the dance party…

Listen to Karel Hendee

Opening for Love Train will be local funk band Elevation featuring J-Silk. The show starts at 9pm.

–gf

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha