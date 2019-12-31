Love Train Ushers In 2020 at Miners Foundry

We’re down to just hours now before revelers ring in the year 2020, and several hundred Nevada County residents will be doing that this year at the Miners Foundry. Soul and rhythm and blues band Love Train will be headlining, after serving as the opening act for the New Year’s bash last year. Lead singer Jonathan Lyerly says it’s a six-piece band, including a horn section…

Listen to Jonathan Lyerly

Named after the O’Jays song, you’ll also hear music from artists such as Otis Redding, the Eisley Brothers, Earth Wind and Fire, and more. They’ll even have go-go dancers. Lyerly’s wife and bassist Karel Hendee says it will be quite the dance party…

Listen to Karel Hendee

Opening for Love Train will be local funk band Elevation featuring J-Silk. The show starts at 9pm.

–gf