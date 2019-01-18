< Back to All News

Love Walk 2 In Grass Valley For MLK Day

Posted: Jan. 18, 2019 12:43 PM PST

“Love Walk 2” will be part of Monday’s local observance of the Martin Luther King Day holiday. The first event was mainly simply a walk through downtown Grass Valley streets, in response to a racial taunting incident, two days earlier, in September of 2017. But Monday’s event, which begins at 11am, at Mill and Bank Streets, will also be a festival. Bill Drake helped form the group “Creating Communities Against Bias”, after the incident…

After the opening ceremonies, the walk ends up at around noon at the Elks Lodge, on South School Street, for live music, dance, films, and children’s activities, among other offerings, until 4pm. A Taiko drumming demonstration and workshops, including one on how to respond to racism, will happen at the Universalist Unitarian Community of the Mountains and Saint Joseph’s Cultural Center. Drake says this should be less a political statement than an eye opener about local cultural diversity, that Nevada County may not be as Caucasian as it appears…

Drake says he hopes this can be an annual event.

