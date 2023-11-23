Love Walk Organizer Arrested After Standoff

The organizer of Grass Valley’s annual Love Walk is in trouble again with law enforcement. There was a five-hour standoff with 54-year-old Jamal Walker at a home on Nevada City Highway Wednesday morning. Walker surrendered peacefully. Nevada County Sheriff’s Captain Sam Brown, a negotiator for ten years, says it began with the homeowner reporting that three men, including Walker, had entered his home. The homeowner was acquainted with Walker…

Two of the men and the homeowner soon came outside, but not Walker. Brown says Walker reportedly told the others that he was armed with a knife and would protect himself. Out of precaution, Nevada City Highway was closed from Banner Lava Cap Road to Ridge Road. Brown says Walker, at times, refused to talk to the negotiations team. A SWAT Team eventually was able to toss a cell phone to him, to improve communications, before Walker finally came out. Brown says a motive is unclear for Walker’s behavior and his state of mind was also uncertain…

Walker was once hired by the Grass Valley Police Department as a Community Relations Coordinator in 2020 but reportedly hasn’t worked there since early this year. And in early October, he was arrested by the Department, also for acting erratically, at a city building.