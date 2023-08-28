Love Walking on the Mill Street Plaza

The Love Walk returned to Grass Valley Sunday morning as part of the the frst Local for Locals event on the Mill Street Plaza. Prior to walking around the Plaza and finishing with a flute lead procession back down the plaza. Jamal Walker shared that the Love Walk formed not as a result of the public racial abuse of his son on Mill Street during the daytime, but because of his disappointment that nobody stepped in to help his son. He says the issue is bigger than just the incident with his son.

Jamal says it is hope that as the Love Walk moves forward, it becomes an event where people can come out and see the person that is next to them simply as who they are; free from labels that have been created.

Mayor Jan Arbuckle also sharing support for the day’s message, expressing that most people choose to live in Grass Valley for the same reason regardless of race, religion, gender or background. She offers these words of advice when faced in times of adversity.

Arbuckle shares the City Council is in the process of adopting a Civility Pledge that will be read at the beginning of each council meeting.

Also, as part of the opening ceremonies, Nevada City Rancheria Nisenan Tribe spokesperson Shelly Covert shared a story of bullying similar to what Jamal’s son experienced, but the difference being a community member did step up. In the 1980’s Shelly and some friends including a couple of residents of color at Milhous Ranch from inner-city Los Angeles were going to the movies when a truck load of locals began harassing them. Francis Milhous was in the Del Oro theater and caught wind of the confrontation and took action.

She wonders aloud at how different the experience with Jamal’s family might have been if a Francis had stepped up that day. She also asks, what will it take to see true acceptance.

Covert also blessing the Love Walk with a song sung in the Nisenan Language.

A number of cultural exhibits and historical recognition of the importance of a diverse community that helped develop Grass Valley were also on display.