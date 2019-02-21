Pretty exciting to see snow levels get down to Penn Valley and Rough and Ready, with a couple of inches on the ground. Enough to cancel school in Penn Valley too. But please…when you are ready to venture out….please be careful and keep the speeds down!!! We had too many accidents this morning…and they all seemed to be speed related on icy roads. Be safe!
Tom Fitzsimmons
Low Snow!!
Posted: Feb. 21, 2019 10:08 AM PST
