Lowest February Jobless Rate In 19 Years

Nevada County’s unemployment rate remains under four-percent this year. It’s at three-point-nine percent for February, which is just a slight uptick of point-one-percent from January. Luis Allejo, with the State Employment Development Department, says it’s the lowest February rate in 19 years. The rate is also nearly a-point better than a year ago, with 250 more jobs than the previous year…

click to listen to Luis Allejo

Allejo says the sector with the biggest numerical gain, of 40 jobs, was Financial Activities…

click to listen to Luis Allejo

The biggest numerical drop was in Leisure and Hospitality, at 120 jobs. Nevada County has the 14th lowest jobless rate of the 58 counties.