Lowest March Jobless Rate Ever For Nevada County

Posted: Apr. 20, 2018 12:16 PM PDT

Nevada County’s March unemployment rate is the lowest ever recorded, for this month, by the State Employment Development Department. At three-point-seven percent, it’s just a tenth-of-a-point drop from February. The program manager for the county’s Business and Career Network in Grass Valley, Christine Farrell, says the local job market remains fairly predictable, with an expected employment uptick in the tourism industry this time of year…

Farrell says one of the main reasons Nevada County’s rate stays below the state rate is we don’t have as many people actually looking for work…

Nevada County’s jobless rate is the 15th lowest among California’s 58 counties.

