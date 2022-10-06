< Back to All News

LWV Constitutional Challenge Returns

Posted: Oct. 6, 2022 12:23 AM PDT

After a three-year COVID pause, the Constitutional Challenge of the League of Women Voters of Nevada County is back for its second annual appearance. The League’s only fundraising event is on the evening of Friday, October 21st, at the Gold Miners Inn. But the deadline for signups is the 14th. And League President Fran Cole says participation is lacking so far. They need teams of eight per table…

The participation fee is 60-dollars…

Cole says there will also be special guests and entertainment, including an appearance of the Famous Marching Presidents. She says League membership fees don’t generate enough revenue to fund the educational activities they sponsor, including candidates forums. There are also a limited number of seats available for spectators, at 25-dollars each. You can signup on the League’s website.

