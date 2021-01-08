LWV Holding Forum On Mobile Crisis Team

With Nevada County’s Mobile Crisis Team getting off the ground, as a two-year pilot project, the local chapter of the League of Women Voters is holding a Zoom panel discussion on January 15th. Pauli Halstead, on the league’s program planning committee, and a longtime homeless advocate, says she was inspired by an October presentation to the Board of Supervisors…

A similar presentation will be made to League members from law enforcement, health, and nonprofit leaders. League members will then ask questions and Halstead says the public can also participate by submitting e-mailed questions in advance to the League’s website, where the Zoom link is also available. And if you can’t view the discussion live…

That’s from 10:30am to 12 noon on Friday, January 15th.