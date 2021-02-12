LWV Hosting Redistricting Zoom Discussion

Redistricting, the process of redrawing electoral district boundaries every ten years, based on new census data, is an invisible but influential force in elections, according to the League of Women Voters. And Saturday morning, the Western Nevada County chapter is hosting an online discussion about exactly what it is, how the process is conducted, and how it impacts voters. League member Fran Cole says with the data from the 2020 census not expected to be released until later this year, due to coronavirus delays, there’s still plenty of time to get involved…

Cole says League Board member, and past President, Helen Hutchinson and County Counsel Kit Elliott will address the zoom discussion, called “Redistricting: What It Is and Why It Matters”…

Earlier this week, Elliott did tell the Board of Supervisors that she anticipates only minor changes to Supervisorial District boundaries. That’s from 10 to 11 Saturday morning. The link can be found through the League’s Facebook page and a replay will be posted on the League’s YouTube channel the following day.