Gilmore Presents Beauty and the Beast at NUHS

Students from a local Middle School will be starring on stage at Nevada Union High School three times this weekend. Musical Theater Teacher Becky Browning says Lyman Gilmore is has over 80 students involved in a unique production of Beauty and the Beast.

Browning says Beauty and Beast Jr. has all of the songs that people have grown to love over the years. Most of the students involved are from Lyman Gilmore but Browning says they started including a select group of elementary school students each year while doing a version of The Wizard of Oz several years ago. It has become a creative way to get younger students involved in theater.

The production this weekend is just one part of the theater program at Lyman Gilmore.

Beauty and the Beast Jr. plays at the Don Bagget Theater at 7:00 PM Friday and Saturday with a 2:00PM matinee on Sunday.