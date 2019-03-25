< Back to All News

Madelyn Helling Debuts Seed Library

Posted: Mar. 25, 2019 7:07 AM PDT

You know when you go to the library, you can check out books, but did you know that you can check out, seeds? The Madelyn Helling Library now has a seed library. Nevada County Librarian Yolande Wilburn says they have an old card catalog file that now has seed packets in it…

Listen to Yolande Wilburn 1

So that’s how you check out the seeds, but how are you supposed to return them?…

Listen to Yolande Wilburn 2

You don’t need a library card to participate. Wilburn says this is a program they’ve wanted to do for a long time, but didn’t have the funding. Measure A, which was the library sales tax increase, provided funding for a new Adult Services Librarian, and overseeing the seed library is part of those duties.

