Madelyn Helling Debuts Seed Library

You know when you go to the library, you can check out books, but did you know that you can check out, seeds? The Madelyn Helling Library now has a seed library. Nevada County Librarian Yolande Wilburn says they have an old card catalog file that now has seed packets in it…
So that’s how you check out the seeds, but how are you supposed to return them?…
You don’t need a library card to participate. Wilburn says this is a program they’ve wanted to do for a long time, but didn’t have the funding. Measure A, which was the library sales tax increase, provided funding for a new Adult Services Librarian, and overseeing the seed library is part of those duties.
–gf
KNCO Web Comments Guidelines