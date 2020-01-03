< Back to All News

Madelyn Helling Library Holds Seed Swap Saturday

Posted: Jan. 3, 2020 7:07 AM PST

Winter is just getting started, but if you are thinking about planting a garden this spring, you might want to check out the Madelyn Helling Library tomorrow. They are holding their second annual Seed Swap. Adult Services Librarian Megan Lloyd says if you still have some seeds laying around from last year, bring them in, and you can exchange them for something else…

They also have a ‘seed library’ where people can check out various seeds, with a promise that you’ll bring some back when the plants that grow from them start to generate seeds of their own. Lloyd says there are lots of different things that growers want to have in their gardens…

The seed swap is from 10am to noon in the Madelyn Helling Library’s Gene Albaugh Community Room. It’s free and no appointment is necessary. Lloyd says they’ll do another one later this month in Grass Valley, and one later in the year in Truckee.

