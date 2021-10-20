Madelyn Helling Library Is 30 Years Old

Wednesday, October 20th, marks 30 years since the Madelyn Helling Library was dedicated in Nevada City. And they’ve got a celebration going on, although it will be pretty scaled down, due to COVID restrictions on the size of indoor gatherings, according to Adult Services librarian, Megan Lloyd…

And today’s PAWS to read will also feature special celebrations. Participants can enjoy some cake, while reading to a trained therapy dog. Prereaders, early readers, and independent readers are also invited to read, or show pictures to, the friendly and non-judgemental dogs. Lloyd says she hasn’t been around as long as the library has been open. But she says the pandemic has certainly resulted in some notable changes…

The anniversary celebration is going on from 10 this morning until five this afternoon. Helling, who passed away last March, at age 95, was the Nevada County librarian from 1974 to 1991, when the library was named in her honor. She was also known for her volunteer work.