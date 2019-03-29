Magic Show Benefits North Star House

It’s an evening of wonders, fun for all ages, and a fundraiser. The Nevada County Magicians Guild is holding their annual ‘April Fool’s Magic Show’, although it’s actually tonight and tomorrow. Guild member, and magician Bruce Gauthier says it’s at the North Star House, and will be set up similar to the famous Magic Castle in Hollywood…

Gauthier usually performs with live animals, including goldfish, in a routine that you’ll have to see for yourself. He says the guild has several members, including youngsters, and that magic is an art that really teaches kids confidence…

The shows are tonight and tomorrow night, both at 7pm. Part of the proceeds go to the North Star House Conservancy.

–gf