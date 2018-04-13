< Back to All News

Magic Theatre Re-opens As Onyx Theatre

Posted: Apr. 13, 2018 12:04 AM PDT

Nearly a year since it was closed for rennovations, a newly-imagined MagicTheatre opens tonight in Nevada City, also with a new name. It’s now called the Onyx Theatre. Jeffrey Clark, who has owned the theatre for 17 years, describes it as a unique and independent community art house movie theatre with a decades history that he’s tried to maintain…

One major change: there are now two screening rooms. One is called the “Magic Theatre”, honoring its predecessor, while the new room is the “Dream Theatre”. There is also an expanded menu, including beer and wine, and roomier, plush seating. Clark says the first regular screening is the animated feature “Isle of Dogs”, which will likely be showing in both rooms for the next few weeks…

The new Onyx Theatre is at 107 Argall Way in Nevada City. For showtimes, you can go to their website.

