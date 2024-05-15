Mail-In Ballot Vote For N San Juan Fire System

It has the support of Nevada County Supervisors and LAFCO, as well as the funding. But property owners will have the final say on whether they’ll have their own fire suppression system in North San Juan. Ballots are expected to be mailed out in the next couple of weeks on an annual 130-dollar-per-parcel fee that ensures proper maintenance. Annual maintenance costs are estimated at around 18-thousand dollars. At their Tuesday meeting, Supervisors approved a resolution for the mail-in ballot vote. Principal Engineer Pat Perkins told the Board the system would also remove an economic barrier for building owners…

But one property owner, Mark Hughes, also referred to the increasing difficulty in obtaining fire insurance, regardless of extension prevention work that’s been done…

The three-million dollar project includes a 330-thousand gallon water storage tank, around 42-hundred square feet of water mains, and 10 fire hydrants. If the fee is passed, construction could begin next year and be completed by 2026. Ballots will be tallied at a public hearing on July ninth.