Mail-In Ballots Being Sent Out

Millions of Californians can decide who to vote for in the November elections this week, including in Nevada County. Mail-in ballots are being sent out, starting today. And County Clerk-Recorder Greg Diaz says only 246 ballots were tossed in the March Primary, mainly ones sent in the mail with a late postmark. Another issue is unsigned ballots or those with signatures that didn’t match those on the registration card. But he says most of those end up counting, as long as they can reach the voter…

Ballots must be received before election day to be part of the election night tally. Diaz estimates about a-third of votes weren’t received by then in March, meaning fewer definitive results in close races that night…

Also, prior to this election, mail ballots had to be received within three days afterward, even with the election day postmark. But the Legislature has approved extending the deadline by 17 days, to give the postal service and officials more time to deliver and process them, anticipating a much higher volume, due to coronavirus concerns. Ballots can be mailed back or dropped off at a drop box, or at the elections office.