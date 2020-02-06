< Back to All News

Mail Theft And Vandalism Up In Nevada County

Posted: Feb. 6, 2020 12:24 AM PST

Even though the holiday season is over, there’s still been an uptick in mail theft and mailbox vandalism in Nevada County. Sheriff’s Department Public Information Officer, Andrew Trygg, says having a locked mailbox helps, although it’s not foolproof…

click to listen to Andrew Trygg

Trygg says making sure you check your mail each day also helps. You can also sign up for what’s called “Informed Delivery” with the Postal Service…

click to listen to Andrew Trygg

We’re also getting into tax refund season. You could also put your mail on hold with the Postal Service if you’re going to be gone for a few days or on vacation. But if you’re looking for an even more preventative measure, you could set up a Post Office Box.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha