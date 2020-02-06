Mail Theft And Vandalism Up In Nevada County

Even though the holiday season is over, there’s still been an uptick in mail theft and mailbox vandalism in Nevada County. Sheriff’s Department Public Information Officer, Andrew Trygg, says having a locked mailbox helps, although it’s not foolproof…

Trygg says making sure you check your mail each day also helps. You can also sign up for what’s called “Informed Delivery” with the Postal Service…

We’re also getting into tax refund season. You could also put your mail on hold with the Postal Service if you’re going to be gone for a few days or on vacation. But if you’re looking for an even more preventative measure, you could set up a Post Office Box.