Mailing Snafu Costs Donations For Food Bank

Posted: Dec. 21, 2023 12:33 AM PST

It’s hopefully just a temporary funding setback for the Food Bank of Nevada County. Executive Director Julie Thornbury says, due to circumstances beyond their control, their private P.O. Box, or PostNet, location was closed for an extended period, resulting in hundreds of mailed donations returned to the senders…

But Thornbury says they haven’t received many return donations so far…

Thornbury says she was told that PostNet was actively working to resolve the problem. But nothing has happened so far. During their recent weekly distribution at the Grass Valley Seventh Day Adventist Church, the Food Bank’s 40-plus volunteers served over 800 households. The distributions are only part of the programs they provide. That also includes school snacks, with a Farm Fresh program coming soon. There are also home deliveries and emergency food assistance.

