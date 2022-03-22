< Back to All News

Major Chainsaw Thefts For Fire Safe Council

Posted: Mar. 21, 2022 5:01 PM PDT

It’s bad timing for the Fire Safe Council of Nevada County, with this being one of the better times of the year for fuels reduction. Executive Director Jamie Jones says 14 chainsaws were burglarized from their equipment shop over the past weekend. That’s the majority of their supply…

And while Jones hopes it’ll only be a temporary setback, finding replacements could be challenging, partly because of supply chain delays…

California’s ban on gas-powered landscaping equipment is scheduled to take effect in 2024. Jones says battery-powered chainsaws may not be as effective for the type of vegetation removal work that’s needed.

