Major Co Behavioral Health Funding Available

Nevada County is hoping to tap into a bigger round of state behavioral health funding recently made available by Governor Newsom. He’s released up to three-point-three billion dollars from Proposition One. The intent is to expand the behavioral health continuum, with a focus on individuals who are the most seriously mentally ill, vulnerable, or homeless. But County Behavioral Health Director Phebe Bell says they will need to compete in a 22-county region for the money…

Bell says if they receive funding it will need to be used for in-treatment care. She says a previous allotment of state money that they did receive was used for an outpatient facility. Proposals are due in mid-December…

Proposition One was passed during the March Primary. And it also mandates that counties re-direct 30-percent of current department budgets for housing mentally-ill homeless people.Bell says certain services in the department’s current budget would need to be cut, in order to implement that provision of the measure.