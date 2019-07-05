Major Culvert Project Getting Funding

Thousands of aging drainage pipes underneath highways in California are in danger of collapsing. And with that in mind, Cal Trans continues to whittle away at the backlog, including in Nevada and Placer Counties. Agency Public Information Officer, Steve Nelson, says the California Transportation Commission has allocated one-point-million dollars toward a five-point-nine million project for a seven-and-a-half mile stretch of Highway 49, between Grass Valley and Auburn. He says 24 pipes, which are also called culverts, will be repaired…

That stretch is from the Nevada/Placer County line to north of Lime Kiln Road, as well as at Fresh Air Lane and Lone Star Road…

Nelson says, assuming the rest of the funding is allocated, work won’t be done until 2022 at the earliest.