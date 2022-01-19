Major Expansion of Northern Queen Inn Proposed

A major expansion of the 38-year-old Northern Queen Inn is the main topic for the Nevada City Planning Commission Thursday afternoon. The Heritage Hotel Group wants to add a new two-story, 84-hundred square-foot building to accomodate another 20 units, as well as 12 new cabins. City Planner Amy Wolfson says the group has had to address a number of potentially significant environmental impacts, including to Gold Run Creek, which is nearby…

click to listen to Amy Wolfson

But Wolfson says city staff believes all impacts have been adequately mitigated…

click to listen to Amy Wolfson

The removal of 15 trees, as well as inactive on-site tracks from the Narrow Gauge Railroad Museum, would also be needed. Wolfson says city staff is recommending the Planning Commission approve the project.