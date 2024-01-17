Major Food Waste Summit At NU

One of the largest public gatherings in Nevada County for businesses, as well as schools, to learn how to comply with the state’s food waste recycling mandate, is at Nevada Union High School Wednesday afternoon. It’s in coordination between Waste Management and Nevada City Superintendent of Schools John Baggett. He says this is a way to get a head start, with compliance still about a year away…

Baggett says student leaders from NU as well as Seven Hills School will also be involved in some hands-on learning…

Baggett says other attendees will include Bright Futures for Youth. Also, farmers and food banks, Rotary members, environmental health officials, school nutritionists, the Briar Patch, and city council members from Grass Valley and Nevada City. The so-called Sustainable Solutions Summit for Food Waste is going on from four to five-thirty Wednesday afternoon in the multipurpose room of Nevada Union High School.