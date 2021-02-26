< Back to All News

Major Fuels Reduction Project Begins Soon

Posted: Feb. 26, 2021 12:09 AM PST

Work is scheduled to begin on March 10th for a major hazardous vegetation removal project, that we told you about recently, in Western Nevada County. Public Works Principal Civil Engineer, Patrick Perkin, says it’s through a Cal Fire grant worth around a-million dollars. It’ll be along 200 miles of county-maintained roads in high-density areas with around 34-thousand homes…

click to listen to Patrick Perkin

Public Works Project Manager, Jessica Hankins, says vegetation, including brush, downed trees, and tree limbs, will be cleared 10 to 15 feet away from the road. That will also increase the effectiveness and safety of firefighters and first responders…

click to listen to Jessica Hankins

Hankins says the contractor the county has hired is hoping to have the project completed much sooner than the one-year timeframe they’re allowed, or by June or July. Traffic controls will also be in effect. The county has a web page dedicated to the project, which will tell residents when they’ll be impacted.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha