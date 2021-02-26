Major Fuels Reduction Project Begins Soon

Work is scheduled to begin on March 10th for a major hazardous vegetation removal project, that we told you about recently, in Western Nevada County. Public Works Principal Civil Engineer, Patrick Perkin, says it’s through a Cal Fire grant worth around a-million dollars. It’ll be along 200 miles of county-maintained roads in high-density areas with around 34-thousand homes…

Public Works Project Manager, Jessica Hankins, says vegetation, including brush, downed trees, and tree limbs, will be cleared 10 to 15 feet away from the road. That will also increase the effectiveness and safety of firefighters and first responders…

Hankins says the contractor the county has hired is hoping to have the project completed much sooner than the one-year timeframe they’re allowed, or by June or July. Traffic controls will also be in effect. The county has a web page dedicated to the project, which will tell residents when they’ll be impacted.