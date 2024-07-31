< Back to All News

Major Fwy Upgrade Year Ahead Of Schedule

Posted: Jul. 31, 2024 12:21 AM PDT

A major upgrade to a heavily-travelled stretch of highway in Nevada County may be completed about a year ahead of schedule. Cal Trans Public Information Officer Jeremy Linder says crews are now in the final phase of the so-called Gold Nugget Project, on the Golden Center Freeway…

That features the various ramps and auxillary lanes, from the Highway 20/49 separation, at West Empire Street, to just east of Stonehill Road and Dow Road near Nevada City..Once complete, Linder says crews will then grind and repave both eastbound and westbound travel lanes. He says work is being done from 6pm to 6am, from Sunday through Thursday, to minimize delays. And the goal is to complete the project by the middle of August. The original completion date was the fall of 2025…

The project pricetag is 27-million dollars.

