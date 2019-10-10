Major Hospital Remodels Completed

Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital has wrapped up a major remodelling project. The work was done by Colin Construction Company. Company Marketing Coordinator, Tayloranne McLeran, says it’ll help reduce wait times, among other benefits…

McLeran says the Emergency Department now sees over 35-thousand patients a year…

McLeran says previously the Nuclear Medicine Camera and the CT were housed in outlying mobile units. Now located inside, she says their closer proximity will help avoid unnecessary patient transportation.