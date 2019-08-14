Major I-80 Repair Project Near Truckee

More highway construction work for motorists to look out for in Nevada County, starting today (Wed.), this time in the mountains. Cal Trans Public Information Officer Raquel Borrayo says they’re repairing a 14-mile stretch on Interstate 80, in the Truckee area, from the Troy Undercrossing to Donner Pass Road…

But Borrayo says lane and shoulder closures will be mostly at night through September first…

Full ramp closures may also be in place from 9pm to 7am, Sunday through Thursday. Borrayo says the project is scheduled to be completed in late November, weather permitting. Cal Trans says daily traffic movement over Donner Summit includes 30-thousand passenger vehicles and 62-hundred commercial vehicles. It’s a seven and a half million dollar project funded by Senate Bill One, the gas tax increase.