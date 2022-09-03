< Back to All News

Major Improvements Ahead For Western Gateway Park

Posted: Sep. 2, 2022 5:31 PM PDT

Despite the heat, it’s normally a very busy Labor Day at Western Gateway Park. And now the district has learned that it will receive over one million dollars through California’s State Parks Rural Recreation and Tourism Program. The program is for new recreation opportunities that support economic, tourism, and health-related goals. In February, the Nevada County Board of Supervisors adopted recreation as its newest top objective. The park is in Supervisor Sue Hoek’s district. She says the grant will develop a new limited-stay RV camping area, among other improvements…

Hoek says the RV area could also be used by area locals to evacuate during wildfires. The funding will also rennovate the ball fields…

Hoek says the improvements will also provide the Park District with a much-needed new income stream, to help fund future projects and bolster current budgetary requirements. Awards were granted to 12 eligible recipients, statewide, through a competitive process which allocated over 23-million dollars of Proposition 68 funds.

