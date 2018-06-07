< Back to All News

Major Improvements From School District Bond Passage

Posted: Jun. 7, 2018 12:50 AM PDT

Officials, teachers, students, and parents in the Grass Valley Elementary School District are very excited about the support for Measure D on election night. About 62-percent of voters said “yes”, with at least 55-percent needed for passage. Assistant District Superintendent Brian Martinez says the 18-million dollar bond will have huge benefits for their facilities…

Martinez says effective surveying resulted in a lowering of the original bond amount by six-million dollars, with the assessment also dropping from 30 to 24-dollars per 100-thousand dollars of assessed value. And once that adjustment was made, property owners indicated 60-percent support…

Martinez says projects would be scheduled to begin next school year and would take about three to five years to complete.

