Major Increase In CalFresh Benefits

It’s the largest CalFresh benefits increase in many years, including for thousands of recipients in Nevada County. Starting in October, the average monthly allotment went up 36 dollars. The county’s Social Services Program Manager, Kristin Plante, says it’s usually only an annual cost-of-living increase. But President Biden signed an executive order to overhaul what’s called the Thrifty Food Plan, for the first time since 1975…

Plante says the increased CalFresh spending will also mean an even greater impact on the overall local economy. She says every five additional dollars in benefits generates another nine dollars in wages, as well as earnings for retailers and distributors…

In addition, many farmers markets around the state are going to increase the match program. Right now, people who receive CalFresh benefits get 10 dollars in vouchers for every 10 dollars they spend. That match is now 15 dollars. There are currently around eight-thousand-25 recipients in the county.