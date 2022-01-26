Major Increase In Vaccination Coverage Funding

As you might expect, the pandemic has created major vaccination coverage challenges for county health departments who also deal with a host of other infectious diseases. And there was a dramatic fiscal illustration of that at Tuesday’s Nevada County Supervisors meeting. The Board approved a federal funding infusion. That revised the maximum payable amount for the rest of the fiscal year, or through June, from over 44-thousand dollars to one-point-six million dollars. Public Health Director Jill Blake told supervisors that, prior to the pandemic, they typically administered no more than 1900 doses a year. But from December of 2020 through December of 2021 it was over 25-thousand-600 doses…

click to listen to Jill Blake

Supervisor Heidi Hall wondered if even this amount will be adequate…

click to listen to Heidi Hall

Funding may be used to support department staff salaries and benefits, operating expenses, and equipment.