Major Increase In Vaccination Coverage Funding

Posted: Jan. 25, 2022 4:38 PM PST

As you might expect, the pandemic has created major vaccination coverage challenges for county health departments who also deal with a host of other infectious diseases. And there was a dramatic fiscal illustration of that at Tuesday’s Nevada County Supervisors meeting. The Board approved a federal funding infusion. That revised the maximum payable amount for the rest of the fiscal year, or through June, from over 44-thousand dollars to one-point-six million dollars. Public Health Director Jill Blake told supervisors that, prior to the pandemic, they typically administered no more than 1900 doses a year. But from December of 2020 through December of 2021 it was over 25-thousand-600 doses…

Supervisor Heidi Hall wondered if even this amount will be adequate…

Funding may be used to support department staff salaries and benefits, operating expenses, and equipment.

