Major Injuries In Solo Crash Rough and Ready

Posted: Apr. 11, 2022 12:11 PM PDT

A man visiting family in Nevada County is recovering from major injuries from a solo vehicle crash that occurred early Sunday morning. CHP Officer Jason Bice says 21-year-old Tyler Sterling-Bean, from the state of Maine, was driving a car on Rough and Ready Highway, approaching West Drive…

Officer Bice

Bice says Sterling-Bean then struck a speed boat, along with five unoccupied vehicles that were parked outside a residential area that included a mobile home park…

Officer Bice

Bice says there was extensive cleanup required in the area, due to the severity of the collision. Sterling-Bean had a facial fracture and lacerations, among his injuries. There were no other injuries reported. Bice says the crash remains under investigation and criminal charges will be forward to the District Attorney’s Office.

