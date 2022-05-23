Major Injuries In Solo Dirt Bike Accident

Off-Highway-Vehicle solo crashes have been on the rise, as the weather warms up, according to the Grass Valley office of the California Highway Patrol. And on the last day of the statewide Safety Awareness Week, there was one that involved major injuries to a dirt bike driver. Officer Jason Bice says it was reported Sunday evening on Pleasant Valley Road, south of Becker Road…

Bice says it’s not known why the driver, 33-year-old Hunter Armstrong of Covelo, in Mendocino County, lost control, causing the bike to overturn. But it doesn’t appear that

Bice also notes that Armstrong was not wearing a helmet.