Major Injuries To Motorcyclist In Crash Near NU

Posted: May. 24, 2023 12:57 PM PDT

A motorcyclist has a lengthy recovery time, after being involved in a two-vehicle collision near Nevada Union High School late Tuesday afternoon. Police Lieutenant Clint Bates says it occurred on Ridge Road…

Bates says a young female driver pulled onto the road from the high school in a Jeep vehicle. He says the heavy traffic may have obstructed the view of the motorcyclist before he struck the Jeep. It was initially reported that appeared to be unconscious of possibly dead. But when medics got there, he was responsive…

The name of the motorcyclist was not available.

