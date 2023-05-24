Major Injuries To Motorcyclist In Crash Near NU

A motorcyclist has a lengthy recovery time, after being involved in a two-vehicle collision near Nevada Union High School late Tuesday afternoon. Police Lieutenant Clint Bates says it occurred on Ridge Road…

click to listen to Lt Bates

Bates says a young female driver pulled onto the road from the high school in a Jeep vehicle. He says the heavy traffic may have obstructed the view of the motorcyclist before he struck the Jeep. It was initially reported that appeared to be unconscious of possibly dead. But when medics got there, he was responsive…

click to listen to Lt Bates

The name of the motorcyclist was not available.