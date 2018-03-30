Major Injury Accident Highway 20 Near Penn Valley

A two-vehicle accident disrupted traffic on Highway 20 near Penn Valley for about an hour and a half Friday morning. CHP Spokesperson Matt Lemaire says 23-year-old Raina Sedona-Figueroa, of Grass Valley, was driving her Acura car on a two-lane eastbound stretch near Rex Reservoir Road. 63-year-old Terry Wearne, also from Grass Valley, was driving his BWW car on a one-lane westbound stretch…

click to listen to Matt Lemaire

Lemaire says Figueroa, Wearne, and Wearne’s 62-year-old wife, Susan, all had major injuries…

click to listen to Matt Lemaire

The highway was shut down for about 90 minutes before the crash was cleared.